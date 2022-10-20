Search

Sounds Russian kicks off his campaign at Kelso

Ruth Jefferson’s promising second-season chaser Sounds Russian will make his seasonal reappearance at Kelso on Saturday.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old made giant strides last term and ended up pushing Nicky Henderson’s Dusart to half a length at the Scottish Grand National meeting.

He may find life tough this season from an opening mark of 150, but Jefferson hopes there is more to come given he has had just eight races ahead of the Edinburgh Gin Chase.

“He did really well last season but obviously he’s stepping up into open company now against hardened handicappers,” said Jefferson.

“His close second to Dusart probably showed he’s at least capable of being competitive off 150.

“He took a while to get to the track for one reason or another. I bought him as a back-end three-year-old so he took a little while. He’s a big horse and it hasn’t done him any harm.

“He’s still learning, he’s still got to improve but hopefully he will.

“The other option for his comeback was the Colin Parker at Carlisle, but if I was to bring him back in trip he’d want slower ground. At this trip (three and a quarter miles) he’s versatile on the ground but the shorter he goes, the softer he’d want it.

“It looks like being good to soft up there, which will be fair on everyone.”

Rehearsal Chase winner Aye Right, Kim Bailey’s Does He Know and Emma Lavelle’s De Rasher Counter are also among the contenders.

Aye Right is trained jointly by Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford and was last seen finishing ninth in the Gold Cup.

“The plan is to go to Kelso this weekend, he seems really well at home,” said Graham.

“He’ll be carrying top-weight which is not ideal first time out. The ground is probably OK, he could do with a little bit of rain but everybody could, I guess.”

