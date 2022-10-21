Search

21 Oct 2022

Cheltenham run key to Knight Salute campaign

21 Oct 2022 2:16 PM

Milton Harris expects to have a clearer idea about Knight Salute’s potential ambitions for the season after he renews rivalry with Pied Piper in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

A 14,000 guineas purchase out of Andrew Balding’s yard in July of last year, Knight Salute went on to prove one of the success stories of the season as he won his first five starts over obstacles.

The Sir Percy gelding was well beaten in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but bounced back at Aintree the following month when dead-heating with Gordon Elliott’s Triumph third Pied Piper.

That was not the end of the story, however, with the stewards deciding Pied Piper had caused sufficient interference to merit Knight Salute being awarded the outright victory – providing Harris with his first Grade One success.

A subsequent appeal by Pied Piper’s connections failed and the pair will lock horns once more at Prestbury Park this weekend.

“Knight Salute is in good form, we’ve had no problems and I’m happy with the horse,” said Harris.

“I’m fit, ready and well and the result will be what it will be. I can’t speak for the others, but I’m in a good place.

“He will come on, but he’s fit enough – there are no worries on the fitness front.

“I’m happy, my horse is there and we’ll see how he good is. What happens on Saturday will set the season out.”

Since his Aintree reverse Pied Piper has run at Royal Ascot, finishing a never-nearer sixth in the Ascot Stakes.

Joey Logan, racing manager for owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, said: “He did his final piece of work on Monday and we’re very happy.

“He’s prepped very well, we gave him a break after Royal Ascot and he gotten stronger over the summer.

“The race didn’t work out for him in Aintree. Davy (Russell) had no choice and he ended up hitting the front too soon.

“He did a smart piece of work in the week and we’re expecting a big run from him on Saturday.”

