Time is right – Mick Channon handing over licence to son Jack in the new year

Mick Channon has announced he will hand over his training operation to son Jack from the new year.

Channon, 73, first took out a licence in 1989 and recently saddled the 2,500th winner of his career on the Flat in Britain.

Formerly a top-class footballer for Southampton, Norwich, Manchester City and England, he also reached the top in his second career – winning Group Ones with the likes of Piccolo, Zafeen, Tobougg and Queen’s Logic.

He came so close to landing the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with Youmzain finishing runner-up on a remarkable three occasions.

Channon said: “The licence will be handed over to Jack as from the start of next year.

“It’s been a great way of life for over 30 years and I can’t thank everyone that has helped us enough. I couldn’t have got there without them.

“I started with 10 horses in Lambourn where we had a great time, and Jack was born there. We had some good horses and good people work for us.

“When I came in I was a footballer entering the big horrible world of horse racing, but we thought if we bought some sharp two-year-olds we would have a chance of making it. Everyone does that now, but we had Gill Richardson who was a great judge at the sales and bought us a lot of nice horses. I have to thank her and Gill Hedley, who still runs the show, and also Peter Tain and Patrick Trant.

“We bought a lot of cheap horses for Jaber Abdullah such as Queen’s Logic, Flashy Wings and Music Show, as well as Zafeen who was second in the Guineas and won the St James’s Palace Stakes. Jaber was brilliant.”

Youmzain’s first Arc run saw him beaten just a head by Dylan Thomas, a result confirmed after a lengthy stewards’ inquiry into interference caused by the winner.

“Youmzain was a very good older horses who according to French rules should have been awarded his first Arc in the race won by Dylan Thomas,” said Channon.

“It was the only time over there I didn’t see a result turned around for the interference that occurred.

“But he went on to win the Grand Prix de Paris and finish second in three Arcs on the bounce.”

He added: “I wish Jack well, he’s ably assisted me for seven seasons and the time is right for him to take over.

“But I will still be around, helping on the breeding side and not in the wilderness.”

Jack Channon said: “Dad will be more integral than ever and the most important part of my team.

“He will still do what he enjoys most and if anything he will enjoy it more.

“I spent a year with Graham Motion in the States and another with John O’Shea in Australia. And time with Clive Brittain.

“The plan is to start with around 60. Certain Lad is a very decent older horse and there will be the Lincoln and Cambridgeshire winners Johan and Majestic as well as some very nice three-year-olds like Rathgar, Moush and today’s runner Caernarfon.

“All the owners have been sensational standing by dad and me and I’m blessed to have all their continued support to make training a success.

“I’m extremely lucky to start in a place like West Ilsley which has so much heritage, notwithstanding the best gallops in the world.”