Search

05 Nov 2022

Fast Response proves well named for Doncaster triumph

Fast Response proves well named for Doncaster triumph

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 4:46 PM

Fast Response relished heavy conditions at Doncaster to land the Download The BetGoodwin App Wentworth Stakes – and might be seen in Group One company this time next year.

The Fast Company filly has been hitting the frame all season in five-furlong sprints, winning on Town Moor in October to follow up a prior Nottingham victory.

She was well beaten at the latter track on her latest outing, but bounced back when stepped up to six furlongs under Clifford Lee in the Listed Wentworth.

An 8-1 chance, the three-year-old travelled happily on the inside from a stall four draw, reeling in the race leader with a furlong and a half left to cover and galloping on to a comfortable two-length victory.

“When she won here last time, the time was absolutely ridiculous,” said Nick Bradley of owners Nick Bradley Racing.

“It was touch and go as to whether we were going to declare today, if we were feeling a bit more pessimistic we maybe wouldn’t have done.

“I just thought it was her last run of the year, we’ll give it a go. I’ve actually come in the horsebox to take her home myself after this!

“She’s by Fast Company, whose progeny do very well on soft ground. She’s completely ground dependent.

“I said to one of the owners that next year we’ll get to September and stop and then train her for the Abbaye – soft ground, five furlongs, that’s exactly what she wants.”

Andrew Balding’s Something Enticing went one better than last year’s effort to win the BetGoodwin New UK Betting Site Irish EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes.

The four-year-old was beaten just three-quarters of a length in the same race last season when trained by David Elsworth prior to his retirement.

Beginning the campaign with another second-placed run in a Listed race when taking the same spot in Goodwood’s Tapster Stakes for Balding, the bay then went on to enjoy a hugely consistent run in handicaps.

Returned to Listed level after three successive wins at a lower grade, Something Enticing went off at 9-1 on Town Moor and this time prevailed by a neck under David Probert.

“She was second in this last year and we’ve just been waiting for the ground,” Balding said.

“She has been the runner up twice in Listed races so it’s nice to get a win with her.

“I think that’ll be her done, she’s in the December sale. She’ll be worth a bit more now!”

Mick Channon and Connor Beasley shared a successful afternoon when winning both divisions of the Betonline At BetGoodwin Cock O’The North EBF Maiden Stakes.

Ferrous took the first leg as the 13-8 favourite, with Tiriac then lending leg two by a facile five lengths at 5-1.

Channon’s retirement is imminent as he plans to hand over to his son Jack and the Doncaster double may well be his last winners on turf.

“We thought we had a nice bunch of two-year-olds and they’ve turned out to be, it’s just taken a while,” he said.

“Now it’ll be over to Jack to train them, I just hope I haven’t taken two winners away from him and that they go on to be nice three-year-olds.

“He’s done all his courses, it’s just a matter of waiting for his licence to come through. I’ll still be around the place, moaning and groaning!”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media