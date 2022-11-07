Henderson treble signals season about to take off

Nicky Henderson gave evidence his powerful team is about to kick on after a slow start to the season with a treble at Kempton on Monday.

While the Seven Barrows handler’s great rival Paul Nicholls passed the 50-winner mark for the campaign on a truncated card at Sandown on Sunday, Henderson is still in the 20s following a relatively quiet spell owed largely to the prevailing fast ground.

There has been a break in the weather in recent days, however, and following recent triumphs at Huntingdon, Warwick and Newbury, Henderson fittingly banged in three at one of his favourite tracks.

The first to set the ball rolling was Attacca, who justified cramped odds in the opening Watch RacingTV Free For 31 Days Novices’ Hurdle under Nico de Boinville.

Alien Storm kept the 10-11 favourite honest from the final flight, but the winner was ultimately good value for the official margin of a length.

“He had been shaping up nicely at home, but at the end of the day he is still a baby. They have all got to start somewhere and that was a nice start for him,” said Henderson.

“He ran very well in his bumper and he jumped well there. This is the perfect place to come to, a good track on decent ground. It was the perfect start.

“For the time being we will take small steps and find a similar race.”

The trainer enjoyed a one-two in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, with 11-2 shot Call Me Lord and Daryl Jacob getting the better of stablemate Captain Morgs by three-quarters of a length.

Henderson said: “It is never ideal having two in the same race but as you know we have to get going with them when you have got the ground, track and race.

“He deserved that as he is special. (Owners) Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede) have been with me for a very long time and over the last couple of years we have lost Top Notch and L’Ami Serge and this boy is getting quite senior too but that was great to see.

“He has been running in Grade Ones and Twos most of his life and that is tough for him now but now off that mark (138) it gave him a great opportunity.”

De Boinville was the man in the plate for Henderson’s hat-trick as 5-4 favourite Tweed Skirt absolutely bolted up on her chasing debut in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Mares’ Handicap Chase.

Tim Vaughan’s Dalamoi (7-2 co-favourite), a half-brother to Don Poli, was another to make an impressive debut over the larger obstacles when winning the Get Your RacingTV Free Trial Novices’ Handicap Chase under Alan Johns.

Vaughan said: “He is a nice horse. I couldn’t quite put my finger what happened at the back end of last season. From where I was standing that was a very impressive performance. It doesn’t overly shock me that he has done that as I’ve always thought the world of him.”