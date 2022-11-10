Search

10 Nov 2022

Nick Kent has Haydock in mind for promising Erne River

Nick Kent has Haydock in mind for promising Erne River

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 4:52 PM

Erne River could kick his season off at Haydock next weekend in the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase.

The Nick Kent-trained seven-year-old was twice a winner last term, claiming back-to-back novice chases by considerable margins at Doncaster and Wetherby.

He then went on to line up at Grade One level in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree, where he fell at the 10th fence when seeming to hold every chance.

Rerouted to Sandown for the Oaksey Chase as a result, the bay was then third after the race got off to an odd start when Mister Fisher jinked at the tapes and Saint Calvados, the eventual winner, was gifted a significant lead.

The race still served its purpose as Erne River ended the season with a confidence-giving run after the Aintree fall, and Haydock is now his likely starting point providing there is enough cut in the ground.

“We’re planning to enter for Haydock next week, there’s an intermediate chase so that’s what we’re heading for at the moment,” Kent said.

“We need some rain, I pray for rain! It’s been so extreme, the weather. The plan is Haydock as long as we don’t get good ground.

“He’s a big, strong horse and we feel he’s matured over the summer. We’ve got to have a run to get going and the intermediate chase route is the route we’re going down, though I haven’t ruled out long-distance hurdles with him either. We’ll just see what’s about and what ground we get.”

Reflecting on the tail-end of last season, the trainer added: “It was a strange race at Sandown, but we wanted to finish the season on a clear round so it actually worked out all right for him and he picked up a bit of prize-money for coming third.

“It was a pity as the race fell apart at the start, but I wouldn’t say he was his best that day. He hadn’t been trained for that race, it was an afterthought because of what happened at Aintree and I feel he’s better going left-handed anyway.

“That (Aintree) was a real shame, we’ll never know where he would have finished. Inexperience caught him out, those big, stiff fences around Aintree – you can’t make any mistakes.

“It wasn’t entirely his fault, everything seemed to happen at the same time and his inexperience caught him out.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media