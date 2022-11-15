Search

15 Nov 2022

Brazil given Limerick option following Naas win

Brazil given Limerick option following Naas win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 11:22 AM

The Sporting Limerick Hurdle on December 29 could be the next port of call for Brazil following his return to winning ways at Naas on Saturday.

Padraig Roche’s Cheltenham Festival winner had drawn a blank since edging out Gaelic Warrior at Prestbury Park in March, finishing third in Grade One company at Aintree and bumping into the useful Champ Kiely in his return to the track last month.

Sharpened up following that outing at Tipperary he was in the perfect spot to take full advantage of a mistake at the second-last by Fil Dor to claim the Grade Three Fishery Lane Hurdle by a comfortable three and a half lengths.

Now he is set to remain against his four-year-old contemporaries and head to Limerick over the Christmas period for the same Grade Two hurdle owner JP McManus won with Espoir D’Allen in 2018 before Gavin Cromwell’s ill-fated charge went on to win the following year’s Champion Hurdle.

“He’ll probably go for the four-year-old race at Limerick at Christmas,” said McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.

“We’ll see if anything comes up in the meantime, but that would probably be his next target I would say.”

On whether Brazil could follow in the footsteps of Espoir D’Allen and develop into a Champion Hurdle contender, Berry added: “It would be great if he could, but it looks very competitive at that level, and he has a bit to do to get to that level.

“But you never know, we’ll take it one race at a time and hope all goes well in the meantime.”

Brazil was trained on the Flat by Aidan O’Brien before starring in the green and gold hoops over hurdles and Roche could have found himself another high-class juvenile prospect from the Ballydoyle academy in the form of Cougar.

The exciting son of Deep Impact is two from two over timber following his facile victory at Down Royal recently and is now set to test his credentials at graded level at Fairyhouse on December 4.

“He’ll probably go to Fairyhouse for the Grade Three hurdle, (Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle), that will likely be his next stop,” said Berry.

“He’s come out of the race at Down Royal well and is in good form. It’s hard to know what he’s beaten, but he couldn’t have done it any better so far.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media