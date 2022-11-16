Bristol De Mai can raise the roof at Haydock, says Jacob

Daryl Jacob has backed his long-time ally Bristol De Mai to “lift the roof” at Haydock on Saturday by claiming a joint-record fourth victory in the Betfair Chase.

It is eight years since the popular grey first touched down on British soil, starting with a bang as he lifted the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.

A further nine victories have followed, all but one of those achieved with Jacob in the saddle, including his three previous Betfair Chase triumphs in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies’ stable stalwart is now very much in the twilight of his career at the age of 11, but Jacob feels anyone who writes off his chances this weekend does so at their peril.

It's less than 2 weeks to go until the BIG day at Haydock Park & Bristol De Mai is bidding to make it @Betfair Chase number 4️⃣ ….can he do it? 🏆 Look back at Bristol De Mai's previous wins🏇 🎟️ https://t.co/DBrQKAmtLi pic.twitter.com/6Sl1kK5xc5 — Haydock Park Races (@haydockraces) November 6, 2022

“He won the Finale at Chepstow and what a star he’s been ever since. He’s a multiple Grade One winner, three Betfair Chases and I’m very lucky to have such a great association with him,” said the jockey.

“He’s had a brilliant pre-season so far – he’s been very enthusiastic, his schooling has been very good and his work has been extremely good.”

Bristol De Mai is five from eight at Haydock overall and has also finished second twice, including when filling the runner-up spot to Lostintranslation in the 2019 Betfair Chase.

His only disappointing effort came when pulling up 12 months ago, but Jacob believes ground conditions, rather than his advancing years, were to blame.

He added: “Last year was a write-off. They described the ground as good to soft, but I walked it and it was good to firm. When it’s quick ground he doesn’t enjoy it and never got into a rhythm.

“After I walked the track I knew it was a no go and I just wanted to look after him as he’d been a wonderful horse for us and owes us nothing.

“With the rain we’ve had, and more rain coming, I’m genuinely very excited – I love this horse and I can’t wait until Saturday.”

The hot favourite is A Plus Tard, who sauntered to a 22-length success in last year’s renewal and went on to claim Cheltenham Gold Cup glory in March.

While respectful of the threat posed by Henry de Bromhead’s defending champion, Jacob expects it to be a different story in the appreciably softer conditions that are forecast.

“I think it will be a much different race this year to what it was last year. A Plus Tard absolutely bolted up, but that was on his favoured conditions – on good ground and a flat track he’s a very, very good horse,” said Jacob.

“This year, if it is going to be softer ground, I think it’s going to be a much different race for him.

“His form is there and he’s rock solid. I don’t know whether we can beat him or not, but I think we’re going to put in a different performance this year to what we did last year.

“It will be difficult to beat A Plus Tard, but every horse can have an off day and if he has an off day I can guarantee you we’ll be there to capitalise on it.

“He’s a horse that is very, very good when he’s very, very fresh.”

Bristol De Mai is, of course, bidding to emulate the great Kauto Star, who was also aged 11 when bringing the house down with a fourth Betfair Chase success in 2011.

Jacob is hoping for similar scenes on Saturday, adding: “We believe we’re going there with a great chance and I’d love to see it because the crowd at Haydock have really warmed to Bristol. He gets such a huge reception, even walking around the parade ring before races – it brings a tear to your eye.

“His record at Haydock is second to none – I don’t think there’s a horse that has ever run around Haydock that has the form he has around there.

“Horses like him have such a huge following. He’s 11 turning 12 and won a Grade One as a three-year-old – he’s been around for an awful long time and still throws his heart and soul into every race.

“To win four Betfair Chases is astonishing and we’ll keep dreaming. If he did manage to do it, I think it would properly lift the roof off Haydock racecourse.

“He gives you absolutely maximum effort every time he goes out on a racecourse and it takes him a bit of time to get over it, which is why he’s been to races like the King George afterwards and never really performed.

“But Saturday is like a home game for him, the ground is coming in his favour and the great thing about Bristol is he’s been there, done it and worn the t-shirt.

“He’s a tried-and-tested warrior.”