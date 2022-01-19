Inishowen farmers invited to share their views about the future of farming

Ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, is encouraging Inishowen's farmers to complete its Farm Survey and have their say about what’s important to them, their families and their farm businesses.

The online survey takes approximately four minutes to complete and closes onJanuary 28.

Additionally, all participants who complete ifac’s survey will be entered into a draw for a €500 One4All voucher.

The findings of ifac’s nationwide survey will be published in its Irish Farm Report 2022 – it is one of the most comprehensive farm surveys undertaken in the state.

The Irish Farm Report 2022 will combine the results of this comprehensive farmer survey (1,700 farmers across the country participated in the survey in 2021) with emerging trends across all sectors.

Ifac’s Irish Farm Report 2021 revealed the true impact of Covid-19 on the farming community, from the accelerated adoption of technology on the farm to the rise in social isolation and loss of community engagement.

Joe Lambe, Partner at ifac's Raphoe office said: “Our annual Farm Survey uncovers invaluable insights about farming in Ireland today.

“The findings help our clients to make well-informed and positive financial decisions, and they inform our business strategy and the products and services our financial experts offer all our Donegal clients to support their business goals, from budgeting and succession planning to structure reviews and looking after their farm team.

He added: “We repeat our survey each year to ensure we can continue to support and meet the evolving needs of our farming clients, and help them with planning to enhance their profitability and secure their futures.”

Participants can take ifac’s online survey at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/farmsurvey22.