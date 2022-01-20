Funeral taken place of popular Buncrana man John Kelly

The funeral of popular Buncrana man John Kelly has taken place.

Mr Kelly died last week in what gardaí described as 'personal tragedy'.

Originally from the Waterside area of Derry, Mr Kelly had been living in Buncrana for over 25 years.

He was the long-time caretaker at both St Oran's National School, Cockhill and the Buncrana Parish. His death was met with widespread shock by the local community.

On Saturday evening hundreds attended a prayer vigil. A Book of Condolences was also opened in his memory.

Flanked by a garda outrider, a large crowd followed behind Mr Kelly's funeral cortege as it made its way from the family home in Knockalla Drive to St Mary's Oratory. Upon arrival the cortege was met by a guard of honour provided by staff and pupils of St Mhuire's Buncrana.

Concelebrating Mr Kelly's Requiem Mass, Buncrana parish priest Fr Francis Bradley described Mr Kelly's death as a "tragedy" for his family, neighbours, staff and pupils at St Oran's and the community as a whole.

Fr Bradley said: "Gardaí described John's death has a 'personal tragedy', John's death is all of that.

"A personal tragedy for him, for Anita, Sean and Anna. For his birth family, for his other family in St Oran's National School, for the close-knit community at Knockalla Drive and for everyone of us here. For this parish community as a whole.

"We all know the bitter loss we've suffered in his death. So untimely, so unfortunate and unneeded."

Fr Bradley told parishioners of the first time he met Mr Kelly. He described him as kind and helpful.

"When I first met John over seven years ago in the school in Cockhill, I remember thinking 'this man couldn't be genuine'. 'He couldn't really be that kind and helpful', but he was.

"John was so kind and helpful that it was nearly annoying. He offered you his help even before you realised that you needed it yourself."

Fr Bradley added that even as child, Mr Kelly was bubbly and full of joy and endless fun.

The Buncrana PP told the congregation of how Mr Kelly met his wife, Anita in the Tul na Ri in Carndonagh in 1989. They married in 1991 and raised their family in Buncrana.

Following a stint working in Fruit of the Loom, Mr Kelly took a job in St Oran's NS, where he made a lasting legacy.

"Over the past 17 years, he has helped transform St Oran's into the school it is today," Fr Bradley said. "He painted the outside. He polished the floors inside. He swept and he tidied. He put out school lunches and took immense pride in his work.

"But it was the children and staff who he cared for most.

"As I said on Saturday evening at the vigil there. His job title may have been caretaker but in reality he was the caregiver.

"Generations of children will remember him for the rest of lives as the man who brought joy and fun into their days.

"So many of the improvements there, even the playground and fencing just completed bear testimony to his commitment and could we say negotiating skills."

Fr Bradley also of spoke of Mr Kelly's strong faith and his love for his family.

Fr Bradley told parishioners of Mr Kelly's shoulder surgery.

"It (surgery) cured that problem but it caused another, the pain of which its scalpel could not reach unfortunately.

"Whatever came over him on Friday evening past, despite his own great strength and the love of Anita, Sean and Anna and those around him, we have to believe that he did not die alone.

"This was and is a personal tragedy for him and for us," Fr Bradley said.

Music was provided by pupils of St Oran's NS.

Interment was in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill.