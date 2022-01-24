Lifting of restrictions at Donegal livestock marts welcomed

Buyers can now return to the ring without the previous limits on numbers
Social distancing rules at Donegal livestock marts have been lifted although the wearing of face coverings will continue for the meantime.
All other Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and buyers can now return to the ring without the previous limits on numbers, while online sales can continue as part of a blended approach.
The move has been welcomed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue who paid tribute to the efforts of mart staff and farmers in keeping marts operational throughout the pandemic.
“Mart managers, their staff as well as buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness during the pandemic in dealing with the challenges of Covid19 while continuing to trade online and at the ring,” he said.
“I’m convinced the efforts of farmers and marts, adhering to the Covid-19 measures, has undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of Covid-19 in our communities while protecting Ireland’s food security.”
