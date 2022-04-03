Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin have too much firepower for Robert Emmets

Robert Emmets goalkeeper Ronan Kennedy makes a break from his goalmouth against Naomh Padraig. Photos Thomas Heaney
Naomh Padraig were comfortable opening day Division 3 winners against 14-man Robert Emmets at Ture.
Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin 1-11
Robert Emmets 1-1
Ten points separated the teams at the finish thanks to a good second half performance from Naomh Padraig. Despite being down to 14 for most of the opening half Robert Emmets were still in this game at half-time. Veteran Marcus Curran picked up a straight red card, three minutes into the game. Naomh Padraig led 1-4 to 1-0 at the break.
Jonny Toye, Rory Hirrell and Eunan Mullan kicked the points and Joseph McCauley scored the goal for the locals. And Dylan McNamee scored the Robert Emmets goal directly from a 45. The Robert Emmets goal in the middle of the half tied up the game.
Naomh Padraig upped their game in the second period with Eunan Keaveny, Eunan Mullan, Jonny Toye, and Cormac McColgan all landing points. Goal scorer Dylan McMcNamee scored Robert Emmets only point of the second half.
Naomh Padraig scorers: Jonathan Toye (0-5), Joseph McCauley (1-0), Eunan Mullan (0-2), Eunan Keaveny (0-1), Darragh McIntyre (0-1),Cormac McColgan (0-1), Rory Hirrell (0-1).
Robert Emmets scorer: Dylan McNamee (1-1)
Naomh Padraig: Oran McCauley; Aiden Lynch, Dermot Keaveney, Rory Hirrell; Kevin Doherty, Joseph McCauley, Mark Doherty; Eunan Keaveny, Eunan Mullan; Jason McCallion, Jonathan Toye, Shaun Curran; Caolan Harkin, Ronan Hoy, Cathal McColgan; Darragh McIntyre, Cormac McColgan, Shane Grant.
Robert Emmets: Ronan Kennedy; Brian Lafferty, Jordan Tourish, Andrew McMenamin; Niall Quinn, Conor Dalton, Marcus Curran; Conor McGettigan, Rory Dalton; Aaron Dalton, Niall Kennedy, Reece Gallagher; Ciaran Dalton, Dylan McNamee, Donal Dalton. Sub: Dean Hughes
