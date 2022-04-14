Search

14 Apr 2022

‘We have to earn the title’ - Greencastle boss McLaughlin

Greencastle know a draw on Sunday against Glengad is enough to secure the Jackie Crossan Premier Division title

‘We have to earn the title’ - Greencastle boss McLaughlin

Greencastle manager Pat McLaughlin

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

14 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Pat McLaughlin says Greencastle have to earn the right to win the Jackie Crossan Premier Division.

Greencastle welcome Glengad United to Chapel Lane for an Easter Sunday showdown knowing a draw will secure the silverware.

Greencastle were shocked by Buncrana Hearts in Saturday’s League Cup final. A 4-0 reversal at Maginn Park left Greencastle reeling and McLaughlin says his men have to prove their worth this weekend.

“We have to work hard to get the League title,” McLaughlin told Donegal Live.

“The League is everything. The League is what everyone wants to win. The best teams win Leagues and we just have to prove that we are the best team. We have to rise to the occasion. Sunday is a massive game for us.”

Buncrana Hearts sweep Greencastle aside to clinch League Cup in style

Gary Duffy's Hearts produced their best performance of the season at Maginn Park on Saturday

Champions in 2019, the Greeks are within touching distance, but McLaughlin is well aware that Glengad will arrive intent on spoiling the party.

Greencastle will be without veteran Nigel McMonagle due to a pre-planned break away.

“We have a good squad and it’s up to the boys coming in to step up to the plate,” McLaughlin said.

“Nigel is brilliant for the young lads in the club, but we just have to deal with his absence.

“The boys have to go out and earn this. They have worked their asses off, they have kept training and kept working.”

Greencastle were shook by Saturday’s defeat by Buncrana.

Eoin Murphy, Kevin Jordan, Bart Wesolowski and Kieran McDaid netted the goals as Gary Duffy’s Hearts swept to victory.

“We didn’t turn up,” McLaughlin said.

“We have to move on and get our heads focussed. We can’t start dwelling on Saturday because it was easily our worst performance in two or three years. We need to get that out of our heads and produce a good display on Sunday.

“I was gutted at the weekend because I know what they can produce. Everything we planned went out the window. We just weren’t a threat and it just wasn’t going for us.

“Nothing was working. There was such a big crowd there and we were just very flat. We had to win the battles and we didn’t; we were second to the ball all the time.”

Greencastle toasted title glory for the first time in 2019 and avoiding defeat on Sunday will secure the prize for a second time.

They Foylesiders are level on points with Aileach, who have completed their own campaign.

McLaughlin said: “Sunday is all that people here are talking about. Everyone is asking about the game. We have to concentrate on the match and to the talk. We have to show up and get the job done.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media