Drama till the end as Inishowen League Premier Division goes to Greencastle

Needing a point to seal their second Jackie Crossan Premier Division title in three seasons, Greencastle FC put their supporters through the mill when snatching a last gasp equaliser at Chapel Lane.



Greencastle FC 2

Glengad United 2



A free-kick from Kyle Harkin eluded goalkeeper Daniel Mullarkey’s clutch and dropped in off the crossbar to send the home fans wild just when it looked as though the chance had passed Pat McLaughlin’s side by.



Greencastle needed a point to win the title and their dream was turning into a nightmare at 2-0 down, with James Mc Kinney, from the spot, and John G McLaughlin the scorers for Glengad.



Jack Coyle pulled one back for the hosts before the most dramatic of conclusions was provided by Harkin.

From the off, Glengad certainly put it up to the home team throughout the opening half in a free-flowing contest. Greencastle had the first opportunity after Jamie McCormick evaded two challenges but fired wide.



Glengad responded and when Joe Doherty bore down on goal Jason McCallion and quickly off his line to smother. Greencastle then had a couple of efforts with a Michael Barr delicate chip at the back post landing on the net before Shea McLaughlin raced onto a Coyle flick but his effort was saved by Mullarkey.



But Glengad hit back with a John McDaid free well gathered by McCallion before the keeper saved a John G McLaughlin header also from another McDaid free.



Play swung back to the other end and Noel Doherty fired into the side netting from a tight angle before Coyle's chip over the top of the visitors defence found McLaughlin whose effort from the edge of the area was well saved by Mullarkey.

Glengad stunned the home side when they took the lead after James Mc Kinney converted a penalty low to McCallion's left hand side on 40 minutes.



Glengad were on top at this stage and Terence Doherty was denied by a smothering save at his feet from McCallion before the same player attempted to round McCallion minutes later but the keeper saved superbly.

The home side had the final chance before the break when Nathan Harkin advanced and fed Coyle who fired over from eight yards.



Glengad made a dream start to the second half when John G McLaughlin rose highest to brilliantly head to the top corner following a McDaid corner and make it 2-0. However Greencastle dragged themselves back into contention on 58 minutes when Harkin was upended in the area and Coyle coolly converted the penalty. For the remainder of the game the home side pressed on with McCormick’s mazy run ending with a shot over the bar and a couple of corners scrambled clear as they desperately sought the point they needed.



Then on 83 minutes substitute Christy Hegarty's effort from a corner was brilliantly saved by Mullarkey and the home side thought it was not going to be their day. But then in injury time substitute Harkin grabbed the equaliser and Greencastle erupted.