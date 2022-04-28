Concerning lack of progress on Carndonagh day care

Purpose-built daycare facility ' pie in the sky' - Cllr Albert Doherty
The lack of progress in restoring day care services in Carndonagh has been described as a “grave disappointment” by Cllr Albert Doherty.
The Sinn Féin councillor said he had been advised by the HSE's services for older people general manager, that Carndonagh Community Hospital was “no longer suitable for the provision of day hospital services and that it had been actively trying to source an alternative suitable location.
The HSE also informed Cllr Doherty there is no available list of the buildings that were visited.
Expressing “grave disappointment” at the lack of progress with restoring day care services at an appropriate location in Carndonagh by the HSE, Cllr Doherty said: “The HSE have deemed the former site at Carndonagh Community Hospital as no longer a suitable location.
“However, the purpose-built facility proposal is, in my opinion at present, a pie in the Sky proposal and certainly does not address the current need and desire for a prompt restoration of day services for Carndonagh,” the local councillor said.
