29 Apr 2022

Downward trend evident at Letterkenny University Hospital

Downward trend evident at Letterkenny University Hospital bed challenges

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

29 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

There were just six admitted patients waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to today’s Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) daily Trolley Watch figures.

Three of the patients were waiting in the emergency department, while the remaining three were located in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The trend clearly shows that the huge challenges of recent months may have hopefully turned a corner, when the daily numbers confined to trolley beds were in the dozens than single digit figures when it came to general bed admissions.  

And on the Covid front, eleven patients were being treated at the hospital for Covid-19 as of Thursday evening at 8pm, with a further single suspected case. 

A single patient is being treated in the hospital's high dependency/intensive care unit after contracting Covid-19.  

However, the situation at the northwest's other major acute hospital in Sligo showed that 27 patients were waiting on trolley beds this morning, 16 of them in the Emergency Department. 

The hospital serves patients in the south Donegal area.

Separately, four patients at SUH were being treated for Covid-19.

