Garda appeal for information following Buncrana fatal road collision

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Meenaward, near Buncrana, on Monday night at approximately 10.50pm.

The collision involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh. The driver of one vehicle, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is being described as serious.

The Mountain Road (R244) is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchlanquarters.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Gardaí are also asking anyone who may have camera footage of the incident to please make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540. The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.