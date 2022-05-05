Search

05 May 2022

'Massive investment' in Glengad and Leenan piers

Pier works 'important for the safety of the fishermen' -Cllr Martin McDermott

Glengad Pier

Glengad pier is to receive €500,000

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

05 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

There has been a welcome for the announcement Glengad and Leenan piers are to receive funding of €670,000, under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

Glengad pier is to receive €500,000 and Leenan pier is to receive €170,000. In addition, almost €8.9 million is to go towards the construction of the breakwater at Greencastle.

Cllr Martin McDermott said the funding allocation to Urris pier was for the construction of a parking area for boats and lighting.

He said: “At Glengad, the facing wall of the pier will be rebuilt and the pier itself will be fixed.

“These piers are Council-owned piers and this is something we have been working on with the Council and Minister McConalogue for quite a while now.

“We wanted to secure funding for Leenan to improve safety. The work on the slipway has been completed but this funding will enable boats to pull up. Until now, the fishermen had to travel up to Buncrana to tie up at night and come back in the morning.

“When the additional work is carried out at Leenan pier, they will be able to tie up there. They just need the finishing touches out there now for lights and for parking.

“Glengad pier is the second busiest pier in Donegal bar Greencastle and it needs substantial works. I am delighted Minister McConalogue has put half a million euro into Glengad Pier. It is a very, very important pier. There is a lot of activity on the pier.

A lot of fishermen fish out of Glengad pier and it the works are important for the safety of the fishermen.

“Fishing is becoming more difficult as the days go by, what with regulations and everything else. So, it is good to see investment in the rural piers and rural communities because those fishermen and those boats play a vital part in rural communities, keeping fishermen and those onshore in work. It is vitally important.

“I want to acknowledge the work the Minister has put in to delivering substantial monies to North Inishowen. Over the next year or so now we have to out as much pressure on the Council to get this work done in as quick a timeline as possible.”

Cllr McDermott said he hoped the work on Leenan pier would start soon.

He said: “Leenan pier is ready to go. In Glengad, consultants have been appointed and have the design done, so, we would hope the Glengad work will start sometime around autumn.

“Regarding Greencastle, tenders have already being drawn up for the breakwater. There will be a lot of activity and work in piers over the next year here in north Inishowen and we are delighted to see that type of massive funding coming to this area.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media