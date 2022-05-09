Search

09 May 2022

Twenty-three teams collectively walked 4,500km in DCC Staff Walking Challenge

Council staff show the way . . .

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Over just four weeks, 23 teams of Donegal County Council staff collectively walked approximately 4,500km with staff feedback saying that the fun competitive event created an ideal environment to encourage staff to get out and get moving.

Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive, John G. McLaughlin launched the Move to Improve 100km Staff Walking Challenge back in March.

The Best Photo award went to - Worst Pace Scenario with inspiration from the Beatles Abbey Road cover

Pictured L-R: Worst Pace Scenario - Siobhan McCafferty, Shaun Campbell, Elaine Harley and Shaun Doherty

The “Move to Improve 100km Staff Walking Challenge” was in keeping with Healthy Ireland’s Let’s Get Set campaign.

The Campaign was rolled out over a four-week period, in conjunction with Healthy Donegal and the Staff Health and Wellbeing Office to encourage staff to get more physically active and promote healthy habits.

Mr. McLaughlin said “Donegal County Council is invested in the health and wellbeing of our staff and, as outlined in our Health and Wellbeing Plan, is committed to expanding the range of services and health and wellbeing supports available to staff. One of our key objectives is – “To provide opportunities and pathways for staff to be proactive in managing their physical health and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through coordinated programmes”.

 Research tells us that the most common reasons employees sign up to a health challenge are fun, fitness, to lose weight and most importantly, because it’s organised by the workplace

While the physical and mental health benefits of exercise are widely documented, the social aspect can often be overlooked - team events can help develop social skills, encourage team-building and improve self-esteem. 

The winners were announced at a presentation held on Wednesday May 5 with prizes awarded by Donegal County Council Chief Executive, John G McLaughlin, and attended by entrants, staff and Senior Management.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media