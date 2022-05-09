Twenty-three teams collectively walked 4,500km in DCC Staff Walking Challenge

Over just four weeks, 23 teams of Donegal County Council staff collectively walked approximately 4,500km with staff feedback saying that the fun competitive event created an ideal environment to encourage staff to get out and get moving.

Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive, John G. McLaughlin launched the Move to Improve 100km Staff Walking Challenge back in March.

The Best Photo award went to - Worst Pace Scenario with inspiration from the Beatles Abbey Road cover

Pictured L-R: Worst Pace Scenario - Siobhan McCafferty, Shaun Campbell, Elaine Harley and Shaun Doherty

The “Move to Improve 100km Staff Walking Challenge” was in keeping with Healthy Ireland’s Let’s Get Set campaign.

The Campaign was rolled out over a four-week period, in conjunction with Healthy Donegal and the Staff Health and Wellbeing Office to encourage staff to get more physically active and promote healthy habits.

Mr. McLaughlin said “Donegal County Council is invested in the health and wellbeing of our staff and, as outlined in our Health and Wellbeing Plan, is committed to expanding the range of services and health and wellbeing supports available to staff. One of our key objectives is – “To provide opportunities and pathways for staff to be proactive in managing their physical health and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through coordinated programmes”.

Research tells us that the most common reasons employees sign up to a health challenge are fun, fitness, to lose weight and most importantly, because it’s organised by the workplace

While the physical and mental health benefits of exercise are widely documented, the social aspect can often be overlooked - team events can help develop social skills, encourage team-building and improve self-esteem.

The winners were announced at a presentation held on Wednesday May 5 with prizes awarded by Donegal County Council Chief Executive, John G McLaughlin, and attended by entrants, staff and Senior Management.