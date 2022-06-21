Inishowen astro-photographer chosen for next stage of prestigious competition

An Inishowen astro-photographer has been chosen for the next stage of the prestigious ‘Reach for the Stars’ astrophotography competition, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS).

The competition aims to find the best astro-photographs taken in Ireland over the past year.

Joseph Cullen, from Buncrana has been shortlisted in the ‘Back on Earth’ category.

Two other Donegal astro-photographer shortlisted included: Daragh Mc Donough, from Letterkenny has been shortlisted with two photographs in the ‘Back on Earth’ category and Treasa Giblin Frazer, from Lifford, who was also shortlisted in the ‘Back on Earth’ category.

While a high-profile judging panel will select the overall winning entries in the coming weeks, an online vote was launched today, so members of the public can also have their say.

All shortlisted images can now be viewed on the ‘Reach for the Stars’ website, www.reachforthestars.ie, where members of the public can also cast their vote for their favourite image.

Over 160 images were submitted to the competition in total this year, with 40 selected for the shortlist and public vote. There are two categories in the competition: ‘Out of this World’ and ‘Back on Earth’. The ‘Out of this World’ category features images depicting elements of astronomical interest.

The ‘Back on Earth’ category features astro-landscape images that depict an element of astronomical interest and elements such as nature, cityscapes, land or water.

The winning images selected by the judging panel and the public vote will be announced in July, and an outdoor exhibition will be staged by DIAS in August to showcase the best images.

Votes for the Public Choice Award are restricted to one vote per person, and voting will close at midnight on Sunday, July 3.