Inishowen's Wild Ireland featured in new More4 TV series

Images of Donegal have been beamed into homes across Britain, when a new series – called Ireland: Coast & Country – begins airing on More4.

The three-part series will follow various personalities from across the island of Ireland – offering viewers the chance to learn about their daily activities and lifestyles and to see our spectacular landscape.

Episode one featured Killian McLaughlin, founder of Wild Ireland sanctuary in Burnfoot.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new three-part TV series, ‘Ireland: Coast & Country’.

"With a large audience right across Britain set to watch the series on More4, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Donegal, the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland – highlighting our spectacular coastline and countryside, our wonderful people and some of the fantastic experiences on offer here.

"It will remind British viewers why Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.

"Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers in Britain to put Co Wicklow, Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland on their holiday wish-list."