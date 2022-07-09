Search

09 Jul 2022

Criminal Assets Bureau have 28 Donegal 'targets' on their radar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The annual report of the Criminal Assets Bureau, just released has identified 28 targets of interest in the Donegal area.

CAB has identified over two dozen targets in the Donegal area 

During 2021, the Bureau focused on all crimes involving wealth acquisition and returned in excess of €5.5 million to the Exchequer. 

Nationally the agency is investigating up to 1,800 individuals or groups, while the Donegal figure of 2021 was said to be lower than the 48 persons identified in 2020.

2021 also marked the 25th Anniversary since the establishment of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

In March the Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in Donegal. The search operation was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau Officers, supported by the Milford District Drug Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The operation involved the search of two locations and yielded details of a number of accounts in financial institutions. The investigation to date has resulted in the seizure of cash totalling €15,530, CAB said at the time.

A further €36,000 in funds was identified in three financial institutions was restrained during the course of this morning’s operation.

At the time they said that it marked a significant development in an investigation targeting individual’s involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Donegal area with direct links to a national Organised Crime Group.

News

