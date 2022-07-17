Search

17 Jul 2022

Finner and Malin weather stations recorded 22 and 18 degrees yesterday

But what about TODAY??

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

17 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Met Éireann are speculating as to what county will have the highest air temperatures over the next couple of days.

And if you are out and about in Donegal today and are feeling the heat, the challenges are likely to be even greater tomorrow. 

The highest temperature recorded at Finner Camp weather station yesterday was around 4pm when it reached 22 degrees, although this temperature in the south and west Donegal area is said to have already been exceeded today.

At Malin Head weather station, peak temperature came around the same time, 4pm, with a highest recorded temperature on the day reaching 18 degrees. 

Meanwhile the Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads from Sunday 17 July to Tuesday 19 July as Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for High Temperatures.

Ireland will experience a hot spell over the weekend and into early next week. Day time temperatures will widely reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations.

In High temperatures the RSA is advising road users, particularly drivers, to be aware of the dangers posed by ‘sun glare’. Sun glare can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

As clear sunny conditions and high temperatures are forecast over the next number of days, the RSA is advising drivers to:

-              Reduce the risk from sun glare and of being dazzled by wearing sun glasses. Be aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

-              Be prepared and ensure you have adequate supplies of water, any delays to journeys could result in road users being stuck in traffic for a period time in hot conditions. Children and pets are particularly at risk during these hot spells of weather.

-

              Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Make sure you have plenty of window washer fluid to clear flies/insects and excess dust from the road when driving.

-              Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists. Slow down and allow extra space when passing.

 

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to:

-              Beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

-              Follow current health messaging around the use of sun block when out walking and cycling.

 

The impact of high temperatures on roads.

-              Road surface temperatures will rise significantly in the hot weather and surface dressed roads (“tar and chips”) will be prone to softening of the bitumen. This will lead to bitumen slicks occurring on more minor roads.  Road users are advised to slow down and exercise caution when braking in such situations.

