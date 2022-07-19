Search

19 Jul 2022

Approximately €3,000 to hold a Donegal Co Council meeting in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny


Meetings being held there since May 2020

Approximately €3,000 to hold a Donegal Co Council meeting in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny

Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

19 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

It costs Donegal County Council approximately €3,000 to hold a meeting at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

The figure was revealed following a question submitted to last Monday's full council meeting in the venue by the independent councillor, Frank McBrearty Jnr.

He asked how much has it cost to run a full council and any other meetings held in the centre to date. He also asked for an itemised costings breakdown for each meeting held in the Aura along with the dates of each meeting held there to date?

He was told in a written reply that it was approximately €3,000 per meeting.

"Arising from the pandemic Donegal County Council commenced meetings in the Aura Centre in May 2020. There is a requirement to facilitate members and, staff to join meetings remotely and more recently the Council also streams the meetings live on their Facebook page, both of which require significant technical set-up and operation during the course of meetings.

"Given the size of the meeting area arising from requirements to comply with social distancing rules, there was a need to put in place an amplification system.

"At present, the all-in-costs of a meeting in the Aura is approximately €3,000. Significant costs are also incurred in relation to adjourned meetings given the set-up required in advance."

Cllr McBrearty Jnr was not at Monday's meeting but the written response was circulated to all councillors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media