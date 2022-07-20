Search

20 Jul 2022

Breaking: Declan Bonner steps down as Donegal manager

The Na Rossa man has left the role after five years at the helm

Declan Bonner

Declan Bonner has stepped down as the Donegal senior football team manager. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Declan Bonner has stepped down as the Donegal senior football team manager.

Bonner informed the county’s clubs of his decision at the July meeting of the Donegal county committee this evening.

Bonner was present at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy to deliver his end-of-term report to club delegates.

“It has been a great honour to manage this team over the past five years, as it was to manage the teams from u16 level up in the five years before that,” Bonner said.

“Highlights from my time in the role include competing in four Ulster finals and winning two of these, back to back, in 2018 and 2019. I am proud to leave the team playing league football in Allianz League Division 1 next year.”

Mark English learns his draw for 800m World Championship heats

The Finn Valley AC man will be in action in the early hours of Thursday in Eugene, Oregon

Earlier in the week, Bonner conveyed his decision to the Donegal players and the Donegal County Board, who have now begun the process to select a successor.

The Na Rossa clubman vacates the role after leading Donegal for five campaigns having previously held the position between 1997 and 2000.

In all, the Lettermacaward man managed the Donegal senior team 104 times.

He said: “I would like to thank each and every player involved with the team over the past 5 years as well as every member of the management team during this period. Their commitment and work ethic was inspiring and working with them has been a privilege.

“Thank you to the County Board for their support throughout and in particular, our chairperson Mick McGrath for his support. We didn’t always agree on everything but both of us always had the best interest of Donegal at heart.

“Club is the heart of the GAA and I would like to thank all 40 clubs in Donegal, in particular my own club Na Rossa who have been a brilliant support to me always.

“I would also like to thank the genuine Donegal supporters, most of whom I know personally. Many have travelled the length and breadth of the country with the team and I know they will be back in the stands and terraces supporting the team next year.”

After succeeding Rory Gallagher in the position in September 2017 Bonner guided Donegal to Ulster Championship titles in 2018 and 2019.

Last August, Bonner was reappointed for a two-year term, but has decided to cut short his reign.

The Donegal County Board Chairman Mick McGrath said the Executive will select a three-person panel to liaise with interested parties and clubs have until August 15 to nominate candidates.

Bonner’s announcement ends several weeks of speculation surrounding his future since Donegal’s involvement in the 2022 All-Ireland SFC was ended by Armagh.

That 3-17 to 0-16 loss at St Tiernach’s Park in a round 2 qualifier followed a 1-16 to 1-14 defeat by Derry in the Ulster final in May.

Donegal suffered a surprise defeat by Cavan in the 2020 Ulster final while a 0-23 to 1-14 reversal at the hands of Tyrone saw them bow out of the 2021 race for honours.

In between his spells as senior boss, Bonner guided Donegal to an Ulster Minor title in 2014 having won the Jim McGuigan Cup (Under-17) and Buncrana Cup (Under-16) in the previous two years.

He paid tribute to his wife, Catherine, and their children Amara, Christian, Arianna and Cillian ‘for their patience and support always.’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media