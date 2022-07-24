Friday night start as fixtures for all four rounds of Donegal IFC released

Oisin O'Flaherty of Buncrana and Downings' Keelan McGroddy met in the All-County League last night and face one another again next month in the Donegal IFC
The Donegal IFC will get underway on Friday week at Hibernian Park in Burt, with Dungloe the visitors on Friday, August 5.
Cloughaneely defeated Dungloe in the final last season and are now in the senior bracket, while Downings are the newbies as last year's junior winners.
The fixtures have been released and read as follows:
Round 1
Friday, August 5
Burt v Dungloe, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 6
Gaeil Fhánada v Termon, 4pm
Downings v Red Hughs 6pm
Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba, 7:30pm
Sunday, August 7
Naomh Muire v Malin, 3pm
St Mary’s Convoy v Buncrana, 5:30pm
Round 2
Friday, August 12
Malin v Burt, TBC
Naomh Columba v St Mary’s Convoy, 7:30pm
Termon v Naomh Muire, 8pm
Saturday, August 13
Dungloe v Gaeil Fhanada, 7pm
Buncrana v Downings, 7:30pm
Sunday, August 14
Red Hughs v Naomh Bríd, 3pm
Round 3
Saturday, August 20
Burt v Termon, 2:30pm
Buncrana v Red Hughs, 5pm
Malin v Dungloe, 6:30pm
Naomh Muire v Gaeil Fhánada, 7pm
St Mary’s Convoy v Naomh Bríd, 7pm
Sunday, August 21
Downings v Naomh Columba, 3pm
Round 4
Saturday, August 27
Gaeil Fhánada v Burt, 7pm
Dungloe v Naomh Muire, 7pm
Termon v Malin, 7pm
Naomh Bríd v Downings, 7pm
Red Hughs v St Mary’s Convoy, 7pm
Naomh Columba v Buncrana, 7pm
All reserve fixtures start 90 minutes before the senior games
