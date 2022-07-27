Gardaí encouraging people to get their machinery 'marked' at upcoming show

Stock Image
Gardaí from Carndonagh Garda Station will be operating the Property Marking Machine at the Clonmany Agricultural Show.
Officers will be present from 12noon and 4pm on Tuesday, August 2.
A spokesperson said: "This will be a good opportunity to permanently mark your trailers etc with your Eircode.
"The machine can be used on a number of surfaces including metal, carbon fibre, wood and plastic and it uses a pattern of dots to mark property making it highly distinguishable and easy to return in the case of theft, rendering it unattractive to thieves.
"Please ensure that you have your correct Eircode with you.
"We look forward to seeing you all there."
