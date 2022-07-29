Liam Bradley and Fionnuala Diver take the honours at Dún Lúiche Festival 5k

Liam Bradley and Fionnuala Diver, inset, won the Dún Lúiche Festival 5k
Liam Bradley from Inishowen AC and Rosses AC's Fionnuala Diver were the respective male and female winners of Thursday's Dún Lúiche Festival 5k.
Bradley came home in front of Rosses AC's Patrick Trimble and Ryan Quinn from Finn Valley AC, while Martina Mulhern and Cathy Breslin completed a 1-2-3 for Rosses in the female section.
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime
1. 145 Bradley, Liam M MO Inishowen AC 16:46
2. 167 Trimble, Partrick M MO Rosses AC 16:52
3. 151 Quinn, Ryan M MJ Finn Valley AC 17:30
4. 197 McGee, Fergal M MO Rosses AC 17:34
5. 149 Mc Kelvey, Paul M M40 Rosses AC 17:35
6. 154 Mc Gill, Kieran M M40 17:48
7. 155 Ward, Gavin M M40 Rosses AC 17:52
8. 152 Gallagher, Declan M M40 Rosses AC 17:57
9. 196 Harkin, Edward M M40 Rosses AC 18:13
10. 150 Woods, David M M40 Annadle Striders 18:15
11. 159 Tees, Peter M MO Springwell RC 18:24
12. 166 Mc Bride, Neil M M40 18:28
13. 146 Logue, Cathal M M40 City of Derry Spartans 18:30
14. 182 Diver, Fionnuala F FO Rosses AC 18:55
15. 213 McBride, Brendan M M40 Rosses AC 19:23
16. 147 Boner, Denis M M50 Rosses AC 19:28
17. 153 Mc Geehan, James M M40 Foreland Pacemakers 19:47
18. 161 Mulhern, Martina F FO Rosses AC 19:54
19. 165 Bonner, Adrian M M40 Rosses AC 19:55
20. 192 Ferry, Danny M M40 20:06
21. 164 McFadden, Martin M M40 Forland Pacemakers 20:09
22. 186 Doogan, Paul M MO Foreland Pace Makers 21:34
23. 189 Breslin, Cathy F F40 Rosses AC 21:51
24. 172 Hughes, John M M40 Letterkenny AC 22:07
25. 160 Mc Cafferty, Martin M M40 Errigal 22:33
26. 193 McEnhill, Niamh F FO 22:44
27. 179 Boyle, Sean M M40 Falcarragh Park Run 22:54
28. 211 Coyle, Owen M M40 Rosses AC 23:12
29. 181 Boyle, Evelyn F F40 Rosses AC 23:14
30. 198 Ferry, John M M40 24:00
31. 214 Mc Fadden, Liz F F40 24:07
32. 199 O Donnell, Kieran M M40 25:08
33. 171 Turnbull, Mark M M40 Garscube 25:30
34. 212 McGeady, Brendan M MO 25:41
35. 158 Mc Fadden, Eddie M M50 Falcarragh Park Runners 26:04
36. 156 Mc Ginley, Shauna F FO 26:25
37. 185 Boyle, Maríe F F40 Carrickfinn C2K 27:59
38. 194 McGettrick, Martin M M40 Tullamore Harriers 28:31
39. 184 Sweeney, Maeve F FO Carrickfinn C25K 28:40
40. 183 Boyle, Sinead F FO Carrickfinn C2K 28:42
41. 169 O Donnell, Aodhán M MJ Naomh Mhuire 29:15
42. 168 Collins, Tierna F FO Carrickfinn C25K 29:27
43. 170 O Donnell, Aislinn F FO Carrickfinn C25K 29:34
44. 173 Ferguson, Michelle F FO Rosses AC 29:35
45. 190 McCole, Maire F F40 Carrickfinn C25K 31:00
46. 163 Sharkey, Claire F F40 Carrickfinn C25K 31:30
47. 162 Doherty, Lorraine F F40 Rosses AC 31:31
48. 148 Brownlie, Desmond M M40 Lagan Valley AC 35:20
49. 200 Sharkey, Nacy F F40 37:44
50. 157 Mc Fadden, Anne F F50 Falcarragh Park Runners 41:48
51. 191 Demens, Bernadette F F40 44:53
52. 195 Mc Enhill, Dearbhla F FO 45:21
53. 176 Mac Giolla Bhride, Niall M M40 47:29
54. 178 Mulroy, Kevin M MO Swinford AC 47:30
55. 177 Mulroy, Maire F F40 Swinford AC 47:31
56. 187 Gallagher, Angela F FO 47:51
57. 188 Ní Ghallachár, Mary F FO Rosses AC 47:52
58. 175 Ahearne, Catherine F F40 1:13:27
59. 174 Toland, Louisa F F40 1:13:38
