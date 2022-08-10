Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mollie Long, Sheffield/Ballybofey

- James Clancy, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

- Maura Moody, Convoy

- Adelaide (Ada) Wall, (née Daly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballyshannon

- Charlie McFadden, Glenswilly

- Margaret Carr, Dublin and Fanad

Mollie Long, Sheffield/Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Mollie Long, Station Road, Chapel Town, Sheffield, England, on July 25 2022. Wife of the late Charles Long, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at Terence McClintock's Funeral Premises, Ballyboe, Convoy, F93 WF54, on Thursday, August 11, from 7pm until 9pm.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, August 12, at 9.15am for 10am Funeral Mass in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery in the family plot.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Columban Fathers c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish webcam at https://churchservices.te/stranorlar

Mother to John Long, Meencrumlin, Ballybofey, Catherine, Anne & Margaret of Sheffield, England. Mother in law to Chris, Mick & Paul. Grandmother to Michael, Mary-Kate, Patrick, Thomas, Catherine, Jennifer, Charles & Bernadette. Great-grandmother to Charlie, Dylan & Isaac.

James Clancy, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of James Clancy, Unshinagh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, F91D265 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family, adored by his heart broken parents Martina and Seamus.

James was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Helen and Breege, his grandmother Philomena, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

James' mortal remains will repose at his family home (F91D265) today Wednesday from 4pm until 10pm , Thursday 3pm until 10pm and Friday 3pm until 10pm.

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. James' funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

A one way traffic system will be in operation throughout the duration of the visitation period. Entry will be via the Manorhamilton road and exit via Laughta. We ask that all those attending James' wake and funeral to be mindful of Covid 19 protocol.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Make a Wish Foundation' care of any family member.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Maura Moody, Convoy

The death has taken place in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Maura Moody, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery.

House private to family and friends. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary at 9pm on Wednesday in the family home.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy or any family member.

Adelaide (Ada) Wall, (née Daly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Adelaide Marie Celine Wall (Ada) (née Daly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballyshannon

She died peacefully on Tuesday, August 9 in the care of Tallaght University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of Tony. Deeply regretted by her family; daughter-in-law Breffni, her cherished grandchildren Aifric, Clíodhna and Liam, sister-in-law Mary, her adored nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral on Friday in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Charlie McFadden, Glenswilly

The death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Charlie McFadden, Treankeel, Breenagh, Glenswilly F92 X234.

Much loved husband of Maureen, devoted father to John, Manus, Patrick and Marie, daughters-in-law Irene and Deborah, grandchildren Jamie, Cormac, Róisin, Odhrán, Eimhin and Oísin, brother Danny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Charlie's remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Thursday going to St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, for 11am requiem Mass which can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly. Interment afterwards in Kilpheak Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Family time, please, from 10pm-11am. On the morning of the funeral, family, neighbours and friends only, please.

Margaret Carr, Dublin and Fanad

The death has occurred of Margaret Carr, Knocklyon, Dublin and late of Ballyheerin, Fanad.

She died peacefully, at her home with her loving family. Margaret will be deeply and greatly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, son Seán, her sisters Annemarie, Maria and Brigid, brothers Patrick, Hugh and Denis, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Fanagan's Funeral Home, Willbrook Street, Rathfarnham, on Wednesday, August 10 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to St Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon, for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or Inish Live, e-mail rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie