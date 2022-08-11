Roadworks continuing on busy Inishowen road

Roadworks are continuing all this week along the R238
Motorists are being advised that essential roadworks are continuing all this week along the R238 Moville to Gleneely road at Bredaglen.
Traffic management will be in place and delays can be expected.
“Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.