Buncrana Garda Station Open day on Sunday as part of centenary celebrations

As part of the Centenary celebrations, Gardaí in Buncrana will host an 'Open Day' at Buncrana Garda Station tomorrow, Sunday August 21 between 2pm and 5pm.
A sensory hour will take place between 1pm and 2pm during which time the lights and sirens will not be used.
Should anybody have any requests/requirements in order to be able to safely/comfortably attend the sensory hour then please let us know in advance and we will do our best to accommodate your needs.
They hope to see you all there!
#Garda100 #CommunityEngagement
