13 Aug 2022

Buncrana Garda Station Open day on Sunday as part of centenary celebrations

Michael McHugh

13 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

As part of the Centenary celebrations, Gardaí in Buncrana will host an 'Open Day' at Buncrana Garda Station tomorrow, Sunday August 21 between 2pm and 5pm.

A sensory hour will take place between 1pm and 2pm during which time the lights and sirens will not be used.

Should anybody have any requests/requirements in order to be able to safely/comfortably attend the sensory hour then please let us know in advance and we will do our best to accommodate your needs. 

They hope to see you all there!
#Garda100 #CommunityEngagement

