22 Aug 2022

Bria McGilloway bags debut hat-trick for Derry City

The Buncrana woman in a 4-3 win over Crusaders having signed for the Candystripes from Buncrana Hearts

Bria McGilloway with Buncrana Hearts' Davy Hone during her time at her home club.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Bria McGilloway announced her arrival to Derry City in style - scoring a debut hat-trick.

The Buncrana woman made the move to the Brandywell from Derry City.

Having been recruited for the Candystripes’ under-17s, McGilloway was taken by Jarlath Canning to Sunday’s Under-19 game against Crusaders.

McGilloway wasted no time in making an impact, netting three times in a 4-3 win.

"It is great to have such a brilliant player on board,” Canning said.

“Bria is a proven goalscorer within the Inishowen league and is a quality player who will add pace and goals to the squad."

McGilloway was part of the Buncrana side that won the Inishowen Under-17 league and was top scorer.

A student at Scoil Mhuire, McGilloway netted the goal that saw her side defeat Carndonagh Community School in the FAI Schools Ulster Under-17 final in March.

