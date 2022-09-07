Search

07 Sept 2022

Derry City and Lifeline Inishowen taking a stand against domestic abuse

Candystripes to wear t-shirts supporting Lifeline Inishowen at the Brandywell on Friday evening

Derry City and Lifeline Inishowen taking a stand against domestic abuse

Derry City players Will Patching, James Akintunde and Cameron McJannet wearing the Lifeline Inishowen T-shirt.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Derry City Football Club has teamed up with Lifeline Inishowen this week to help raise awareness of the problem of domestic abuse in our local communities.

Ahead of this week’s game against Bohemians at the Brandywell, Derry City players will wear t-shirts supporting Lifeline Inishowen, while volunteers from the charity will be at the gates to accept donations and also provide information on their valuable work throughout Inishowen.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins (pictured below) welcomed Lifeline to the Brandywell, insisting he and the players are fully behind the charity.

“Myself and the players are only too happy to support Lifeline Inishowen ahead of this week’s game. We are well aware of the good work they have done and continue to do.

"This club has always had strong links with Donegal and Inishowen with some of our best players coming from that area and we are delighted to lend our support in any way we can.”

Lifeline Project Co-Ordinator Mary M Doherty thanked the club for their support.

“Lifeline (Inishowen) is a volunteer-run group, and while we are based in Carndonagh, our community extends far beyond that, right across Inishowen and Donegal.

"Unfortunately, domestic abuse continues to be a serious problem in our society, and it is only through the generous and selfless work of our volunteers that we can help and support domestic abuse victims, their children, and their families at very difficult times in their lives.

“By agreeing to raise awareness of our charity, Derry City FC, a huge name in football in Derry Donegal and right across Ireland, will give us a platform to help us to reach those in need of support further than ever before.

“Special thanks to go to Robert Martin, Dodie McGuinness as well as Ruaidhri Higgins and all the Derry City players for their support.”

Lifeline (Inishowen) Domestic Abuse Service provides a community response offering a first step to support women, children and families in Inishowen who are experiencing Domestic Abuse.

The charity provides invaluable and consistent support at a time when the person is likely to be under huge emotional, psychological, and financial pressure.

Lifeline (Inishowen) offers a number of valuable services, including:

Helpline, Listening Ear, Information, Support, Advocacy, Drop-in, Outreach, Court accompaniment, Counselling for women, Counselling for children, Awareness raising programmes, Training programmes, Campaigning and lobbying.

If you are a victim of Domestic Abuse or abuse you can reach Lifeline (Inishowen) 07493 73232 or 0860650353.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media