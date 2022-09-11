Search

11 Sept 2022

Inishowen AC narrowly miss team medal at National Half Marathon

Pauric McKinney won his age group at the race hosted in Ratoath

Inishowen AC athletes at the National Half Marathon

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 Sept 2022

Inishowen AC just missed out on a team medal at the National Half Marathon in Meath on Saturday.

The event was hosted by Ratoath AC.

Inishowen AC men finished as the fourth team in the national senior event, behind Crusaders, Clonliffe Harriers and Celbridge.

Inishowen AC were led by Pauric McKinney in 23rd with David Porter coming in 35th and Liam Bradley crossing the finish line in 63rd.

McKinney was the leading Donegal finisher in the event, going 1:15:03, which saw the Inishowen man win the M55 category. Porter finished in 1:16:21 with Bradley timing 1:18:43.

Finn Valley AC’s Noreen Bonner was second in the F60 category, finishing in 1:39:26.

