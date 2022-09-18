Search

19 Sept 2022

Former Daniel O'Donnell hotel set to house Ukrainian families

Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh will close on Tuesday to prepare for their arrival

The Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

One of west Donegal's most popular hotels is to close this coming week in order to get ready to accommodate Ukrainian regugees.

Once owned by singer Daniel O'Donnell, the Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh boasts far-reaching coastal views, overlooking Keadue Strand and the beautiful Cruit Island.

In a statement this afternoon the current proprietors outlined their position.

"Please be informed that we have been asked by the Government to provide accommodation for Ukrainian families.

"Given their plight, we have decided to offer these families security from September 22, 2022. The Viking House Hotel will therefore close on September 20 to the public in order to prepare for their arrival.

"As these families arrive with virtually no possessions, donations in terms of clothes, bicycles, and so on would be appreciated. Those wishing to do so can contact the hotel staff. Thanks for your understanding."

