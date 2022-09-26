Matthew McCole books quarter-final spot in Turkey

Illies Golden Gloves' Matthew McCole in Turkey
Illies Golden Gloves welterweight Matthew McCole has reached the quarter-finals at the 2022 FISU University World Cup Combat Sports.
ATU Donegal student McCole won his opening two bouts in Samsun, Turkey.
McCole overcame Marco Ariel Hernandez Albvidrez from Mexico in his opening bout claiming a unanimous decision win over the Autonomous University of Chihuahua Mexico student
In the round of 16, the Dungloe man defeated Sean Finnegan from Canada, also on a unanimous decision, to seal a place in the last eight.
McCole will now fight for a medal.
Earlier this year, McCole won gold at the Irish Third Level Championships, beating Damien Creavin in his final at 69kgs.
Previously, McCole was the 69kgs champion in 2020 and in 2018 he took a colleges 64kgs crown while boxing for his native Dungloe ABC.
Donegal Town native Paddy Gallagher, a former St John Bosco BC boxer, is a coach with the Irish team.
