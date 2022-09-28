Search

28 Sept 2022

Miriam O’Callaghan the special guest as breast cancer charity ball returns

The charity ball will make a welcome return on Friday, December 2

Miriam O’Callaghan the special guest as breast cancer charity ball returns

Pictured at the launch of the charity ball are committee members Cliona Marley, Eve Curran and Carolyn Davis along with John Brown of the Silver Tassie Hotel and breast surgeon Manvydns Vargalis

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Details have been announced for the annual North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball which will make a welcome return this year, taking place on Friday, December 2.

Special guest on the night will be RTÉ television and radio presenter Miriam O’Callaghan.

The organisers of the event say their aim is to continue to build on the previous success of the charity ball and are excited that, once again, it will be returning to the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny.

The annual ball is a way to connect with family and friends, whilst raising money that will help support research into breast cancer at Letterkenny University Hospital, patient comfort and aftercare through an outreach programme.

Michael Sugrue, consultant breast and general surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital, said the funds raised from the ball help to translate research advances into clinical care locally. 

Laurentic tractor run raises more than €25,000 for iCARE

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Mr Sugrue also spoke of the importance of the upcoming charity ball in reconnecting people and bringing the community back together after what has been a very difficult couple of years.

Miriam O’ Callaghan is a spokesperson for Action Breast Cancer.

“We all know about cancer. It’s always very upsetting but in a sense it’s not until you are personally in touch with something that you realise how important awareness and knowledge is,” she said.

Music on the night will be provided by The Bentley Boys and Noel Cunningham will be in the role of MC.

The ticket price this year remains the same as before at €50.   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media