Search

28 Sept 2022

Redcastle Hotel named county’s best four-star hotel and golf resort

Redcastle Hotel named county’s best four-star hotel and golf resort

The Redcastle Hotel recently unveiled part of a €500,000 refurbishment project

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Inishowen’s Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel has been named the best four-star hotel and golf resort in Donegal in the Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2022.

Redcastle Hotel is part of the Harcourt Hotel collection which also includes Titanic Hotel Belfast and Lough Eske Castle, Donegal.

Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel is built on the site of the 18th century Redcastle Estate.

Lux Life is a luxury publication detailing industry news and reviews for connoisseurs of luxury, corporate businesses.

Redcastle Hotel’s general manager Owen McGee said the award places Redcastle Hotel at the forefront of affordably luxurious hotels in the north of Ireland.

“We were thrilled to get the news of being the number one four-star hotel in Northern Ireland in the Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2022. We were up against so many great hotels, so the team are very honoured to hear the news,” he said.

“The hotel recently unveiled part of the €500,000 refurbishment project which saw most of the rooms upgraded and we are planning a spa revamp right now, so things are really progressing.

"The hotel has a prime location, right on the shore of Lough Foyle, so staying here really is an experience. We hope this award will bring lots of new business to us and to the area.”

In addition to the work already done, the wedding and function suite, the Ocean Suite, overlooking the waters of Lough Foyle, is also being upgraded, he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media