Search

30 Sept 2022

Nine people placed in emergency accommodation in Inishowen this year

Councillor raises concerns about ‘hidden homeless’

Rise in single homeless in Kildare and Dublin

Donegal County Council has entered into a service level agreement with North West Simon Community

Reporter:

Declan Magee

30 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Nine people in Inishowen have been placed in emergency accommodation by Donegal County Council this year to date.
Figures released by Donegal County Council show a total of 97 “clients” have been placed in emergency accommodation across the county.
Outside of Inishowen, there were 18 placed in emergency accommodation in the Donegal Municipal District (MD), five in Glenties, 46 in Letterkenny-Milford MD and 19 in the Lifford-Stranorlar MD.
Last month, councillors in the Inishowen MD were told the council does not have an adequate level of emergency accommodation in the area.
The figures were released following a question submitted to the September meeting of Donegal County Council from Sinn Féin councillor Albert Doherty who asked what response and assistance the council has offered the North West Simon Community following its application for assistance to provide homeless prevention and outreach services to the Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim local authority areas.

Work completed on south Inishowen water main that has ‘plagued’ residents

The new water main supplying Magherabeg and Inch was completed in recent days by Irish Water

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Doherty said there is an issue with “hidden homelessness”.
He said in addition to the people included in the figures there is a “significant amount who are the new hidden homeless”. “It is a glaring item that needs attention,” he said.
“There are people in our community who are might be staying with family, could have gone back to family, could be staying with friends, could be living in unsuitable or crowded accommodation and they are not counted in the monthly homeless figures, and are not on the national database of homelessness,” he said.

The council said in reply to Cllr Doherty that it has a service level agreement with NW Simon which provides a tenancy sustainment service on behalf of the council.
The local authority said a new regional homeless action plan is currently being prepared which sets out a strategy to address the prevention and reduction of homelessness and the provision of services and assistance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media