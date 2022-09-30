Search

01 Oct 2022

Former Dublin footballer and Carndonagh CS principal Brian Mullins passes away

Mullins won four All-Irelands with Dublin and spent nine years as Head Teacher at Carndonagh Community School

Brian Mullins in the manager's vest of St Vincent's in Dublin

Reporter:

Alan Foley

30 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Former Dublin footballer Brian Mullins, was former principal of Carndonagh Community School, has passed away at the age of 68. 

Mullins won four All-Irelands with his native Dublin in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983, as well as nine Leinster Championships and was an All-Star in both 1976 and 1977. With the St Vincent’s Club, he won the 1976 All-Ireland Club championship.

He was Head Teacher in Carndonagh from 1991 to 2000, whilst managing Derry to the National Football League title in 1996 and the Ulster SFC crown two years later - defeating Donegal in both finals.

In 2000, he returned to the capital to take up a position as UCD Director of Sport and his son Nathan played for Donegal on Declan Bonner’s return as manager, winning an Ulster SFC medal in 2018.

