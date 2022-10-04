Search

04 Oct 2022

New art installation tells the history of Buncrana's Swan Park

 

The History Wall has been completed by local sculptor John McCarron   

New art installation tells the history of Buncrana's Swan Park 

Sculptor John McCarron has created 12 panels which chronologically reveal the narrative of some of the most well-known historic features in and around Swan Park  

Declan Magee

04 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A new installation has been completed in Buncrana’s Swan Park which tells its history in 12 relief panels. 

The History Wall has been completed by local sculptor John McCarron and is part of the project to restore  Swan Park following the damage caused by the flooding of 2017.

The park, which was gifted to the people of the town by local businessman and historian Harry Percival Swan in 1965, was officially reopened in July following a €2.2m redevelopment.

The 12 panels, each with a piece of art in stone relief, chronologically reveal the narrative of some of the most well-known historic features in and around the park.

Each panel has a snippet of information with text in Irish and English. The wall on which the panels are displayed is a remnant of the buildings that formed part of Richardson’s Mill, which stood on the site of Swan Park. A bronze bust of Harry Swan also sits on a stone plinth at the wall. 

John McCarron said the idea behind the wall was to incorporate as much of the history of the park and surrounding area as possible. 

“The wall is near the eye of the bridge, a last remnant of the historic Richardson’s Mill and older mill buildings, which stood on this site for hundreds of years, and it was an ideal place to site some information boards telling some of the history of the area,” he said.

He thanked those who contributed to the project including Eamon Mahon and Mark McLaughlin from Donegal County Council, Terence Coyle, Inish Media and Crana Engineering. 

The project gave him the opportunity to “make the rich cultural and industrial history of our area accessible to a wider audience”.

“It is important to recognise and cherish the history and heritage of areas like Swan Park, rich as they are in the cultural and industrial heritage of Buncrana.

“A key role of the History Wall is to tell the story. Signposting, telling and informing locals and visitors through a visual medium. By displaying snippets of local history,  I’m hoping it conveys my vision of the practical delivery of heritage information and gives people insights into our local heritage. Hopefully, this will encourage people to discover more of our rich local heritage.”

