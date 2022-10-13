Search

13 Oct 2022

Funerals continue for Creeslough explosion victims

The funerals of Martina Martin and Leona Harper take place today

The ten who died in the Creeslough exploision

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

13 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

The heartbreaking series of funerals of the Creeslough explosion victims continues today.

The funerals of mother-of-four Martina Martin and 14-year-old Leona Harper take place today with popular farmer Hugh Kelly to be laid to rest on Friday.

Ms Martin was working in Lafferty’s shop in Creeslough at the time when a horror blast ripped through the complex.

From Bluebell Cottage, Duntally, Creeslough, Martina was formerly of Roughpark, Letterkenny.

Known to her friends as ‘Tina’, she previously worked in the Healthwise Pharmacy in Ballyraine.

Her funeral will be held this morning at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving children Sean, Neil, Oisin and Grainne, husband Derek, mother Nancy, brother Michael, sisters Marie, Amanda and Kathryn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Martina, who was 49, was predeceased by her father Michael.

This afternoon, mourners will gather at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm for the funeral of Leona Harper.

A student at Mulroy College in Milford, Leona was an avid Liverpool FC fan and a keen sportswoman.

Leona, from 1 Mullaghban, Mountain Top Letterkenny, will be buried in Termon graveyard .

Leona’s death is deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, Hugh and Donna. She will be sorely missed by brothers Anthony and Jamie and her grandmother Mary Doherty.

Liverpool FC tweeted their sympathy over the weekend, saying: ‘We are deeply saddened by the loss of Leona. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, as well as all those affected by Friday’s tragedy.’

Leona played rugby for Letterkenny Rugby Club and recently took a break from the sport to move into boxing. The sporting enthusiast was set to join the Letterkenny Boxing Club.

Hugh Kelly’s funeral is on Friday morning.

The eldest victim of the tragedy, the 59-year-old, is late of Castledoe, Creeslough, and his passing is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild, Rosey, his sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel and brother Frank and all his family and friends.

Hugh was predeceased by his parents, Josie and Sally and sister Susan Gallagher.

His Funeral Mass will be held in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) also lost their lives in the explosion.

Their funeral arrangements had not been confirmed at the time of going to press.

News

