Search

27 Oct 2022

Public to be consulted on plans for proposed Inishowen Biennale

Members of the public are to be asked whether a new international art festival would be of interest to the local community and potential visitors

Public to be consulted on plans for proposed Inishowen Biennale

An installation by Donegal artists collective  An Cosan Glas. The proposed  festival would be an opportunity for local artists and groups to create and present new art

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Plans are being explored to bring a new international art festival to Inishowen.

Artlink is exploring the feasibility of staging the new festival, the Inishowen Biennale, every two years and is inviting members of the public to attend community consultation sessions on the proposed project.

During the consultation sessions, members of the public will be asked whether a new international art festival, the Inishowen Biennale, would be of interest to the local community and potential visitors. 

Similar multi-day, free art festivals feature large-scale installations, illuminated sculptures, video art, and sound and projection works by a diverse cross-section of local, national and international artists. 

The consultation is taking place from 2pm to 5pm and from 5.30pm to 7pm in St Mary's Hall, Buncrana on Wednesday,  November 2. 

Artlink project co-ordinator Rebecca Strain said: “We’re delighted to be developing proposals for a new art festival that would significantly enhance Inishowen’s tourism and events portfolio, not only helping to promote our wonderfully creative local artistic community but also the peninsula as an exciting and dynamic international cultural destination.  

 “Indeed, we’re hoping that the primary outcome of this project will be to support a community of artistic practitioners that can develop and sustain new cultural experiences across the North West region including our proposed Inishowen Biennale. 

 “Importantly, a large-scale community art festival such as this would provide a great opportunity for local individuals and groups to create, present, and engage in new artworks around a number of wide-ranging themes. 

“I would therefore encourage as many people as possible to come along to our community consultation sessions that will give local residents, schools and the business community an opportunity to share their thoughts on our new proposals, along with potential educational and cultural programming.”  

Artlink project co-ordinator Martha McCulloch added: “Our exciting new project involves the mapping, engagement and connection of artistic individuals, organisations and groups throughout the North West of Ireland and beyond.  This will involve working alongside our funders the Arts Council and Donegal County Council as well as partner organisations Amicitia from County Galway, Consortia from County Cork and the Samhlaigh Collective from  Donegal.  

“However, our first port of call will be to provide a feasibility study for the new international art festival by conducting stakeholder and community engagement, identifying potential facilities and sites, assessing event calendar options, providing festival cost analysis, identifying collaborative partnerships, and creating a comprehensive summary document going forward which will guide our decision-making. 

“We, therefore, want to hear the thoughts, opinions, questions and suggestions of people of all ages from Inishowen. Indeed, it is vital that our local community plays a strong part in the development and delivery of any proposed new art festival, with a view to taking ownership of it.  

“Importantly, the feasibility study will include qualitative responses from the attendees of the community consultation sessions alongside quantitative analysis and tables to assess the potential success, needs and funding required for the proposed new Inishowen Biennale.” 

For further information on the Artlink community consultation sessions and new Inishowen Biennale visit artlink.ie email info@artlink.ie or telephone 0864532428.  

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media