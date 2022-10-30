Watch: Emotional farewell for Paddy Carr at Coláiste na Mí

As he embarks on life as the Donegal senior football manager, Paddy Carr was given an emotional and fond farewell from Coláiste na Mí on Friday.

Carr has retired from his job as the school principal of the Navan-based secondary school.

Last Monday night, the Fanad native was officially unveiled as the new Donegal manager, with former Armagh player Aidan O’Rourke confirmed as his head coach.

At his final assembly in Coláiste na Mí, Carr told students that they are in a ‘very special school’.

“Every day, you worry about things a lot, but when I see these guys, the smiles and the banter, I realise that there is a great Ireland ahead.

“I realise that there is a lot of love in the world. You guys have to keep that going.”

His voice quivering as he addressed the students and staff, he added: “You have been so good and so kind to me.”

Carr received a rapturous welcome as he left the assembly hall. Outside, students lined each side of the access road to the school in a guard of honour and a moment that showed the esteem in which he was held.

Coláiste na Mí deserved him as ‘principal that won the hearts of his school community’

“Many tributes were made to the man who turned what was a small secondary school into a thriving educational facility, which ultimately became a hub of wellbeing under his guidance,” the school said.

Carr decided to step down from the job to put his full focus into the role of Donegal manager, having been chosen to succeed Declan Bonner.

He said: “I will do everything in my power to facilitate the Donegal senior football team becoming the best version of itself imaginable.

“We are very well aware of the responsibilities that come with this position. I will give my body, soul, heart and mind to the cause of Donegal football.”