€9.5m project will be a game changer for Carndonagh says Minister McConalogue

'A game changer for the town of Carndonagh' is how local TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogie has reacted to the news from Donegal County Council that the tender for the architect-led design team for the Tús Nua Carndonagh Regeneration Project will go live in the next two weeks.

A total of €9.5million has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ in Carndonagh under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF). The project will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building (formerly McDonagh Stores) for a range of uses including a co-working space and digital creative laboratory, office space, youth space, a community kitchen, and public amenities.

The project also includes a shared workspace and retail space for the designer-maker industries together with an enhanced public realm at the Diamond and improved pedestrian access and linkages. The project will bring people of all generations back into the town centre for community services, education, recreation, housing, enterprise, and jobs.

At a recent meeting between Minister Charlie McConalogue, Donegal County Council head of capital projects, Brendan O’Donnell and Tús Nua project lead, Ardal McDermott, together with Cllr Martin McDermott and Helen Nolan of Spraoi agus Spórt, the council confirmed that along with the launch of the tender for the architect-led design team they will also be publishing the full indicative timeline for the completion of the various planning, development and expected construction stages for the project.

“This project will be a game-changer for the town of Carndonagh and I am glad to see this tender for the design team getting launched. It’s really important that the work continues now in a prompt manner and that the various stages of the project progress to an efficient timeframe,” said Minister McConalogue.