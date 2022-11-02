People stuffing toilet rolls down public toilets are vandalising Buncrana loos claims Cllr Rena Donaghey

Spending a penny in Buncrana is getting more and more difficult these days according to two Inishowen councillors.

Cllr Rena Donaghey and Cllr Nicholas Crossan told this afternoon's Inishowen Municipal District meeting that vandalism and neglect were making it awkward for locals and visitors to use public loos in the area.

Cllr Donaghey claimed the toilets at the Shore Front were being vandalised on a regular basis

"People are stuffing toilet rolls down the toilet blocking it. We are paying people to maintain these toilets, it's out on contract and I have to say these people are not doing their job. There were a few times during the summer when we had to close the toilets. They would be better closed than to be opened and not okay.

"We need to talk to the people who got the contract to ensure those toilets are maintained to the standard that they should be at," she said.

Toilet problems in another part of the town were raised by independent councillor, Nicholas Crossan. He asked if there had been any progress in relation to the public toilets at Ned's Point.

"Ned's Point has become a very popular place for swimmers, walkers, and people out for picnics so we would certainly need toilets out there. There is a toilet block out there but for the life of me I cannot understand why they have not been updated," he said.

This was supported by Cllr Jack Murray who said this was an ongoing issue in the area.

"I was there yesterday and even though it was a horrible day there were huge crowds present and no toilet facilities. When you go there in the summer it is absolutely mobbed. It's bare bones facilities just looking for a toilet. I know there has been some toing and froing between the road and water sections in getting that done but ultimately the average citizen doesn't really care as long as it's done and in the grand scheme of things it's money well spent. You are only talking about a small amount of money to get this done for tourists and locals alike," he said.

Their call for action was supported by Cllr Johnny McGuinness who asked the council to be aware of a need for ongoing toilet facilities at Culdaff.

Matthew Byrne from the council's environment section told the meeting he would investigate the problems raised and report back to the members.