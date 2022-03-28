Man, 42, charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Co Cork

A man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Co Cork has been charged by gardai.
Shane Murphy, 27, died in the incident in a house in Carrigaline in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, though not life-threatening, stab wounds.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for questioning in relation to the fatal stabbing and serious assault.
The accused was due to appear before Cork District Court on Monday morning.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Murphy died at the scene of the stabbing at a house in Seaview Avenue.
