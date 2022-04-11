Hauliers’ protest to bring ‘complete lockdown’ to Dublin

Hauliers and truckers have threatened to bring “complete lockdown” to Dublin later as part of a protest over spiralling fuel costs.

The group People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices plans for convoys of vehicles to travel along a number of motorways into Dublin city centre later this morning.

The group previously held two protests in the capital before Christmas which led to significant traffic problems.

The organisation said it is made up of a group of “truck companies struggling to stay afloat”, but it is not affiliated with the official Irish Road Haulage Association.

Members are expected to gather at a number of motorways at 3am before driving to Dublin.

A pedestrian protest is also planned for 9am on O’Connell Street.

The group has said the protest will continue until their demands are met and has urged participants to “come prepared for at least one week, maybe even two”.

In a Facebook post, the group said: “Dublin will be in complete lockdown and for as long as it takes untill [sic] our demands are agreed upon by Government!”

“We are a group of truck companies struggling to stay afloat and have come together, along with farmers, bus companies, taxis and the general public to protest as the price of being in business and the cost of living is not affordable.

“We are all in crisis.

“How are people to get to school or work? How are the elderly and disadvantaged supposed to pay for these increases?

“Not just diesel, petrol but electricity and gas. It’s atrocious the situations families are going to find themselves in, choosing between food, heat and transport,” the post said.

“Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did not work hard all their lives and pay tax for us to live in poverty.”

The group stated it wants a peaceful protest and apologised in advance for inconvenience caused.

They have called for price caps on petrol, diesel and home heating fuel and the scrapping of the carbon tax.

Gardai have said they are aware of the protest and will have an “appropriate and proportionate” plan in place to monitor it.