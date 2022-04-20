Search

20 Apr 2022

Vigil held for camogie player who died after match injury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

A vigil has been held for a camogie player who died after an incident during a match in Co Galway.

Kate Moran, 20, from the village of Monivea, was fatally injured playing for Athenry Camogie Club in a senior league game in Ardrahan on Monday.

A rising star of the sport, who won two All-Ireland medals for Galway at U-16 level, she died in hospital on Tuesday.

Large crowds gathered at Kenny Park in Athenry on Wednesday to pay tribute.

The name Kate and her shirt number 12 were displayed in large letters on the pitch during the candlelit vigil.

Funeral mass for the NUI Galway student will be held at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Monivea on Friday.

Athenry Camogie Club described Ms Moran as a “tremendous role model”.

“This is a terrible tragedy for her family, our club and our community,” said a club statement.

“We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Moran family and friends. Kate will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

The club added: “She was a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play. Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity.”

Joe Rabbitte, one of her coaches, said Ms Moran was a “wonderful, wonderful kid”.

“A part of Athenry camogie died on Monday, we’re devastated, it’s going to be a very hard road for us to travel for the next couple of months,” he told RTE.

Ms Moran was a third year student at NUI Galway’s College of Business, Public Policy and Law.

In a statement, the university said: “We at NUI Galway are deeply saddened at the sudden, tragic death of student Kate Moran and extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones.

“She was a tremendous role model, a talented sportswoman and someone who had a bright future ahead of her, both on and off the field.

“Our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved Kate.”

