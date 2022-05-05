Swim coach suspended in sexual offences probe

Gardai have arrested a man in the Dublin area in connection with sexual offence allegations.

Swim Ireland confirmed to the PA news agency that one of its coaches had been suspended as gardai carry out an investigation.

Gardai said a man aged in his 30s had been arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

He was detained at a Garda station in west Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardai said.

In a statement to PA, Swim Ireland said a matter was raised with its national children’s officer earlier this year, who then contacted the authorities “straight away”.

It added: “All relevant protocols are active including informing and assisting relevant parties.

“Our priority is to offer appropriate support to those involved and to co-operate with the Garda investigation.

“As we understand it, this is not a matter that has previously been raised with the gardai and our national children’s officer continues to liaise closely with them.”